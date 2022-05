Demeritte will start in right field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Demeritte continues to hold down an everyday role in the Atlanta outfield, but he may not have a long leash on a regular lineup while he continues to languish. The 27-year-old has gone 0-for-25 with 10 strikeouts over his last six starts and will now bat out of the No. 9 spot for the fourth straight contest Sunday.