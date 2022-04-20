Atlanta recalled Demeritte from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.
He'll likely be in store for a short-term stay with the big club, as Atlanta placed Austin Riley (personal) on the paternity list in a corresponding move. Over 12 games at Gwinnett this season, Demeritte has picked up starts in both corner-outfield spots and at designated hitter while slashing .283/.365/.630 with 10 extra-base hits.
More News
-
Braves' Travis Demeritte: Optioned to Gwinnett•
-
Braves' Travis Demeritte: Contract selected•
-
Braves' Travis Demeritte: Outrighted off roster•
-
Braves' Travis Demeritte: Claimed by Atlanta•
-
Tigers' Travis Demeritte: Designated for assignment•
-
Tigers' Travis Demeritte: Sent to alternate training site•