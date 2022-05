Demeritte went 3-for-3 with two walks in Friday's loss to the Padres.

Getting nod in the leadoff spot and playing right field, Demeritte reached base every time he came to the plate, but the hitters behind him couldn't capitalize. The 27-year-old continues to thrive since his promotion in April, slashing .314/.379/.529 through 16 games for Atlanta with three homers, five RBI and nine runs.