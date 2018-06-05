Braves' Tristan Beck: Lands with Braves in fourth round
The Braves have selected Beck with the 112th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
Beck comes with a pretty good four-pitch repertoire and a lot of medical red flags. Those medical concerns coupled with a slight 6-foot-4, 165-pound frame make him one of the riskiest college arms expected to come off the board in the first four rounds. He had a good freshman year but missed all of his sophomore season with a stress fracture in his back. Beck has a 2.98 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 73:31 K:BB in 90.2 innings as a junior, and while it's good to see him log a high quantity of innings after all that missed time, his lack of strikeouts are pretty glaring. Given the relative lack of upside and health concerns, he can be ignored for now in most dynasty leagues.
