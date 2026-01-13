default-cbs-image
Atlanta signed English to a minor-league contract Dec. 22.

English reached the big leagues for the first time at 28 for the Diamondbacks in 2025, going 2-for-22 at the plate in seven tilts. He can play both corner infield spots and left field and will likely begin the 2026 season at Triple-A Gwinnett.

