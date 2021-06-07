Manager Brian Snitker said Davidson is scheduled to make his next start for Atlanta on Wednesday in Philadelphia, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 25-year-old southpaw will be making his second straight turn through the rotation and his third start of the season for Atlanta after he allowed only six baserunners while striking out five over 5.2 scoreless frames June 3 against the Nationals. If Davidson can continue to mix his fastball, slider and curveball effectively while keeping his walks in check in his subsequent outings, he could have some longevity as Atlanta's No. 5 starter with Huascar Ynoa (hand) and Mike Soroka (Achilles) unlikely to return from the 60-day injured list until well after the All-Star break.