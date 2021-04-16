Davidson was optioned to Atlanta's alternate training site Thursday.
Davidson was called up Wednesday by the club but did not appear in either of the team's two games since. The move is presumably to create a roster spot for Sunday's starter against the Cubs, currently projected to Bryse Wilson.
More News
-
Braves' Tucker Davidson: Called up Wednesday•
-
Braves' Tucker Davidson: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Tucker Davidson: Returns to alternate site•
-
Braves' Tucker Davidson: Rough major-league debut•
-
Braves' Tucker Davidson: Major-league debut imminent•
-
Braves' Tucker Davidson: Showcasing improved slider•