Braves' Tucker Davidson: Breakout season continues
Davidson tossed six scoreless innings for Double-A Mississippi on Monday, scattering three hits and three walks while striking out six.
The 23-year-old lefty doesn't have a big prospect pedigree after being a 19th round pick in 2016, but Davidson has been borderline dominant this year in his first crack at the high minors. He leads the Southern League with a 1.48 ERA, and his 78:35 K:BB through 73 innings and stingy 0.37 HR/9 suggest that isn't entirely the product of good luck. Davidson's control remains a work in progress, which could eventually relegate him to the bullpen if it doesn't improve, but he can touch 95 mph with his fastball and features three potentially average or better offspeed pitches. In an Atlanta system deep in pitching, he's been largely overlooked, but Davidson could have a future in a big-league rotation.
