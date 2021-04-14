Davidson was recalled by Atlanta on Wednesday.
Davidson was sent to Triple-A Gwinnett in mid-March but will join the major-league bullpen after left-hander Max Fried (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Davidson allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two in 1.2 innings during his lone major-league start in 2020.
More News
-
Braves' Tucker Davidson: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Tucker Davidson: Returns to alternate site•
-
Braves' Tucker Davidson: Rough major-league debut•
-
Braves' Tucker Davidson: Major-league debut imminent•
-
Braves' Tucker Davidson: Showcasing improved slider•
-
Braves' Tucker Davidson: Could be in rotation mix•