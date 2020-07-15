Davidson has worked his way into the conversation for the No. 5 rotation spot, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The spot opened up when it became clear Cole Hamels (shoulder) wouldn't be ready for Opening Day. Davidson is still something of a long shot to win the job outright given Atlanta's pitching depth, but the 24-year-old southpaw could still make his big-league debut this season in long relief as the club uses a piggyback arrangement through the early part of the schedule. Davidson posted a 2.15 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 134:54 K:BB across 129.2 innings at Double-A and Triple-A in 2019.