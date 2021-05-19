Atlanta optioned Davidson to Triple-A Gwinnett following his start in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Mets.

Davidson's demotion comes as somewhat of a surprise after he turned in a quality start Tuesday -- he allowed three earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings. With Huascar Ynoa (hand) recently joining Mike Soroka (shoulder) on the injured list earlier this week, Atlanta still has a long-term need for a fifth starter, so Davidson could still be summoned back to the big leagues when his next turn in the rotation comes up Sunday against the Pirates. However, Atlanta would need to place another player on the IL in a corresponding move in order to bring Davidson back from the minors this weekend.