Atlanta placed Davidson on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to left forearm inflammation.
Davidson was removed from his start Tuesday against the Red Sox with an initial diagnosis of right forearm tightness, but the team wanted to send him in for an MRI to determine the extent of his injury. Based on Atlanta's updated injury designation, Davidson appears to have avoided a forearm strain, which would have required a longer recovery timeline than inflammation. While Davidson doesn't look to be in line for an extended absence, he'll still be idle for at least a few days while he waits for the inflammation to subside. Once Davidson is cleared to throw again, Atlanta should have a better idea on a timeline for his return from the IL.
