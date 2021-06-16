Davidson was removed from Tuesday's start against the Red Sox after 2.1 innings due to left forearm tightness.

The young southpaw surrendering five runs on five hits with four strikeouts and a walk before being pulled during the third inning, when he appeared to show a drop in velocity, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com. Davidson's status for his next turn through the rotation is now in question while the severity of the injury remains unclear.