Davidson (forearm) will be shut down for 10 days before he's re-evaluated, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Davidson recently underwent an MRI to determine the extent of his injury, but his test confirmed that he's only dealing with forearm inflammation. The southpaw appears to have avoided a significant injury, but he'll likely miss several turns through the rotation since he'll be idle for at least 10 days. A better idea of Davidson's return timetable could be known once he's able to resume throwing.