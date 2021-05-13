Davidson tossed seven scoreless innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, giving up four hits and a walk while striking out eight.

The southpaw has been fantastic through his first two outings this year, posting a 0.64 ERA and 14:3 K:BB through 14 innings. Davidson stumbled in his brief big-league debut last season, but if the 25-year-old keeps dealing at Triple-A, he should get another look in the Atlanta rotation before long.