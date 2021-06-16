Davidson (forearm) will undergo an MRI and be placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
Davidson's initial test results following Tuesday's game were apparently encouraging, but it wasn't enough to prevent a trip to the injured list. The left-hander will be eligible to be activated June 26, but it's too early to know how long he'll be sidelined.
