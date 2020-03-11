Braves' Tucker Davidson: Heading to Triple-A
Davidson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old boosted his standing as a prospect after a dominant 2019 split between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett. Over the two stops, Davidson posted a 2.15 ERA and 134:54 K:BB in 129.2 innings. In another organization, Davidson might have gotten a look in the big leagues already, but with a number of young, high-upside arms ahead of him in the Braves' system, the southpaw looks poised to spend the bulk of the 2020 season at Triple-A.
