Davidson was recalled by Atlanta on Friday and will start Saturday's game against the Red Sox.

Davidson has pitched effectively recently at the alternate training site, and he'll make his major-league debut Saturday during the Braves' penultimate game. The southpaw was dominant in the upper levels of the minors last season, posting a 2.15 ERA and 134:54 K:BB over 129.2 innings during 25 starts. Davidson should be built up to a full workload for his first outing in the big leagues.