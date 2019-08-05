Braves' Tucker Davidson: Makes jump to Triple-A
The Braves promoted Davidson from Double-A Mississippi to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Davidson was one of a quartet of well-regarded Atlanta prospects to make the move to the International League, with pitcher Ian Anderson and outfielders Cristian Pache and Drew Waters also receiving callups. The 23-year-old lefty supplied a 2.03 ERA and 122:45 K:BB in 110.2 innings at Mississippi.
