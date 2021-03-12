Davidson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old allowed two earned runs over 1.2 frames in his big-league debut last season but won't open 2021 in the majors. Davidson had a 2.03 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 122:45 K:BB over 110.2 innings at Double-A in 2019 before earning a late-season promotion to Triple-A.

