Davidson didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's game against the Mets after allowing three runs on five hits and a walk while fanning five across six innings.
Davidson delivered a strong performance in his season debut, limiting the Mets to just three runs and posting a quality start. The left-hander could remain in the rotation for several weeks following the hand injury that will sideline Huascar Ynoa for around two months.
