Davidson was added to the Braves' 40-man roster Tuesday.

Davidson's contract was selected in order to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. The 23-year-old lefty spent the bulk of last season with Double-A Mississippi, where he recorded an excellent 2.03 and a 27.2 percent strikeout rate over 21 starts. In four starts for Triple-A Gwinnett late in the year, his ERA stayed strong at 2.84, but his strikeout rate collapsed to 14.6 percent. He likely still has some work to do at that level.

