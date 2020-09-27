The Braves optioned Davidson to their alternate training site Sunday.
Davidson had the chance to stake his claim to a spot on the Braves' playoff roster with a strong showing in his MLB debut Saturday against the Red Sox, but he squandered the opportunity by surrendering seven runs (two earned) while recording just five outs. The Braves selected third baseman Pablo Sandoval's contract from the alternate site to fill Davidson's spot on the 28-man active roster.
