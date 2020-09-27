Davidson (0-1) allowed seven runs (two earned) on three hits and four walks with two strikeouts over 1.2 innings in a loss to the Red Sox on Saturday.

Davidson got through the first inning without much trouble, but he was hit hard in the second. An error by Adeiny Hechavarria didn't help Davidson, and reliever Grant Dayton gave up a grand slam to Christian Vazquez two pitches into his outing. It was hardly an ideal first major-league start for the 24-year-old Davidson, who pitched to a 2.03 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP with 122 strikeouts in 110.2 innings as a starter at Double-A Mississippi in 2019.