Davidson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.
Davidson was potentially in line to start Tuesday against the Nationals, but he wound up being needed out of the bullpen Monday and ended up allowing five runs in 2.2 innings of work. He was sent down to clear a spot for Bryce Elder, who will be the one to get Tuesday's start.
