Davidson allowed one hit and five walks while striking out five in 5.2 scoreless innings during Thursday's win over the Nationals. He didn't factor into the decision.

Davidson made his second major-league appearance of the year Thursday, and he was much more effective than when he allowed three runs in six innings during his season debut. The southpaw had some issues with command but held the Nationals scoreless to begin the game. However, he was forced to settle for a no-decision since Atlanta didn't get on the board until the sixth inning. Davidson tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Miami on June 12.