Davidson (forearm) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Davidson was placed on the 10-day injured list due to left forearm inflammation June 16, and the injury will keep him sidelined until at least mid-August. Jesse Chavez's contract was selected as part of a corresponding move, and he'll start Thursday's game against the Reds.
