Davidson is built up to 80 pitches and could be an option in the rotation for the Braves, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old southpaw has a mid-90s fastball that he developed at Driveline, along with a curveball and improved upper-80s slider. He logged a 10 percent walk rate at Double-A and an 11 percent walk rate at Triple-A last year, so throwing strikes will be the key swing skill for him if he gets a look in the rotation this season. Saturday's starter is still TBD, and that nod could go to Davidson, since he is trending up and is on the 40-man roster. It could also go to Bryse Wilson, who has experience, but not success, as a big-league starter. Ian Anderson and Kyle Muller are non-40-man candidates for Saturday's start.