Davidson will be recalled to start Thursday's game against the Nationals, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
The Braves will turn to Davidson for a spot start in their series finale. In such an opportunity May 18, the lefty logged a quality start, striking out five and yielding three runs in six innings. Davidson has excelled as a starter in the minors and may work his way into the Braves' rotation at some point if that success continues to translate to the major-league level.
