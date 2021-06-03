Davidson will be recalled to start Thursday's game against the Nationals, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The Braves will turn to Davidson for a spot start in their series finale. In such an opportunity May 18, the lefty logged a quality start, striking out five and yielding three runs in six innings. Davidson has excelled as a starter in the minors and may work his way into the Braves' rotation at some point if that success continues to translate to the major-league level.