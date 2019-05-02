Flowers will start behind the plate and bat seventh Thursday against the Padres.

The Braves have been running a fairly even timeshare between Flowers and McCann since the latter returned from the injured list April 17. McCann has drawn eight starts behind the plate over that span, while Flowers will pick up his seventh in the series finale. The arrangement serves to limit the fantasy value of both players but should prove helpful in preserving the tandem's health over a 162-game schedule.