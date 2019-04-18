Flowers will start at catcher and bat seventh Thursday against the Diamondbacks, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Flowers saw an expanded workload behind the plate over the past week, but he'll likely be stuck in a timeshare moving forward after Brian McCann (hamstring) returned from the injured list Wednesday. McCann is sitting out for the day game after a night game, but he could re-enter the lineup in Flowers' place Friday in Cleveland.