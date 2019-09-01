Flowers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Flowers had been serving as the Braves' primary backstop for the past week and a half, but he now appears set to cede those duties to Brian McCann (knee), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Sunday. While McCann was idle, Flowers went 9-for-23 with three extra-base hits, six walks, eight runs and five RBI in nine games.