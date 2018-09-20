Braves' Tyler Flowers: Bashes eighth homer
Flowers went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals.
Flowers doubled and scored in the fifth inning before blasting a solo shot off Brett Cecil in the eighth inning. The backstop has now homered in two of his last three games, putting him at eight long balls through 76 games on the year.
