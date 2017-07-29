Flowers will bat cleanup Saturday against the Phillies.

Matt Kemp is back on the DL with more hamstring trouble, and Flowers will move up to fill the void directly behind Freddie Freeman in the batting order. Flowers has hit two homers since the break, which has helped raise his season line to .301/.391/.456. He's been a borderline top-10 catcher to this point and he should have more RBI opportunities in the immediate future.