Flowers went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 13-9 win over the Nationals.

The veteran catcher continues to thrive in a timeshare with Brian McCann. Neither backstop has started more than two games in a row since April, but Flowers is taking advantage of being well rested, slashing .314/.444/.571 through 45 plate appearances in June with with two homers and five RBI.