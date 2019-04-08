Flowers (hand) is available in an emergency Monday night against Colorado and could be back in the lineup by Tuesday, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Flowers dodged a significant injury over the weekend, and the team is pleased with the progress he's making. Although the Braves aren't comfortable with Flowers starting behind the dish just yet, he could take the field if absolutely necessary Monday night and may be ready to enter the lineup as soon as Tuesday.