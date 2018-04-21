Braves' Tyler Flowers: Could return next weekend
Flowers (oblique) will begin his rehab assignment at Low-A Rome on Sunday or Monday and will need five or six rehab games before rejoining the big-league roster, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Braves manager Brian Snitker wouldn't pin down a specific target date for Flowers' return to the majors, but that timetable would likely see him join the team in Philadelphia next weekend. The veteran catcher was injured Opening Day before he even got his first at-bat of the season and also dealt with groin issues late in spring training, so expect Atlanta to exercise some caution and make sure he's 100 percent before activating him from the disabled list.
