Flowers is not in the lineup Friday against the Padres.

Since May 28, Flowers and fellow catcher Kurt Suzuki have alternated nearly every single game, outside of a three-start stretch for Flowers from June 9 to 12. Both catchers have hit quite well, with Flowers posting a .268/.406/.415 line and Suzuki a similarly effective .274/.335/.471, so expect the arrangement to continue.

