Braves' Tyler Flowers: Day off Friday
Flowers is not in the lineup Friday against Philadelphia.
Flowers will get the night off after making his return from a bruised hand injury during Thursday's game against the Nationals. The catcher went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts, but was able to last the entire game behind the plate. In his place, Kurt Suzuki will handle the catching duties for the series opener.
