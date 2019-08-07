Flowers will start at catcher and bat eighth Wednesday against the Twins, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The Braves have run a somewhat equitable timeshare at catcher for portions of the season, but Flowers has clearly fallen behind Brian McCann on the depth chart since the All-Star break. Flowers will crack the lineup for just the 10th time in the second half in what amounts to a maintenance day for McCann due to the quick turnaround for Wednesday's series finale. Dating back to the beginning of May, Flowers is slashing an ugly .187/.269/.388 while striking out in 35.9 percent of his plate appearances.