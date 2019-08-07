Braves' Tyler Flowers: Draws start in series finale
Flowers will start at catcher and bat eighth Wednesday against the Twins, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
The Braves have run a somewhat equitable timeshare at catcher for portions of the season, but Flowers has clearly fallen behind Brian McCann on the depth chart since the All-Star break. Flowers will crack the lineup for just the 10th time in the second half in what amounts to a maintenance day for McCann due to the quick turnaround for Wednesday's series finale. Dating back to the beginning of May, Flowers is slashing an ugly .187/.269/.388 while striking out in 35.9 percent of his plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...