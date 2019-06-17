Flowers went 2-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Sunday's rout of the Phillies.

Splitting time behind the plate with Brian McCann seems to be keeping both veteran catchers fresh and productive. For his part, Flowers is slashing .286/.432/.500 through nine games in June, and on the season he's got six homers in 40 contests after hitting only eight in 82 games last year.