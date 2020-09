Flowers was taken out of Thursday's game in the sixth inning as a precautionary measure after being hit by a pitch above his left elbow, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Travis d'Arnaud replaced Flowers at catcher. The Braves are not expecting to place Flowers on the injured list, though that could change if the pain worsens in the coming days. The backstop can be considered day-to-day for the time being.