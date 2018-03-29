Braves' Tyler Flowers: Exits with apparent injury
Flowers exited Thursday's game against the Phillies with an apparent injury, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Flowers was replaced by Kurt Suzuki in the middle of his at-bat after fouling a pitch off in the second inning. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear at this point, but more should be known following the conclusion of Thursday's contest. Consider him day-to-day for now.
More News
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: In Opening Day lineup•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Sidelined with groin soreness•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Spring struggles continue Monday•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Returns to action Wednesday•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Set for similar workload in 2018•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Has 2018 option picked up•
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...