Flowers exited Thursday's game against the Phillies with an apparent injury, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Flowers was replaced by Kurt Suzuki in the middle of his at-bat after fouling a pitch off in the second inning. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear at this point, but more should be known following the conclusion of Thursday's contest. Consider him day-to-day for now.

