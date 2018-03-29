Flowers exited Thursday's game against the Phillies with left oblique discomfort.

Flowers suffered the injury while swinging and had to be replaced by Kurt Suzuki in the middle of his at-bat. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but oblique injuries tend to linger, so this could end up costing the backstop some time. Consider him day-to-day for now, but an updated timetable for his recovery should emerge once he's further evaluated.