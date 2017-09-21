Braves' Tyler Flowers: Expected back Thursday
Flowers (hand) is expected to return to the lineup Thursday against the Nationals, MLB.com reports.
R.A. Dickey was hoping to have Flowers back behind the plate Thursday to catch his knuckleball, and it seems the training staff is happy enough with Flowers' progress to sign off on his return. Flowers was hit on the hand by a pitch Sept. 13, just days after his return from a wrist injury. He should split the workload fairly evenly with Kurt Suzuki the rest of the way.
