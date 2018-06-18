Flowers went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Padres.

Flowers had a solid day at the dish after coming in to replace an injured Kurt Suzuki (head). He gave Atlanta two key insurance runs in the eighth inning after blasting his fourth homer of the season. The 32-year-old backstop is hitting .270 with seven extra-base hits and 14 RBI through 28 games, although he figures to see limited opportunities moving forward as the backup catcher: Suzuki was removed as a precaution after getting hit in the head with a bat and appears to have avoided a significant injury.