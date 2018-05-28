Flowers went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, one walk and one run scored Sunday in the 7-1 win over the Red Sox.

Flowers got the Braves on the board in the second inning with a three-run blast. In just 15 games this season, the 32-year-old is batting .286 with two homers and eight RBI. Flowers figures to continue sharing the catching duties with Kurt Suzuki moving forward.