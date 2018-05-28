Braves' Tyler Flowers: Goes deep Sunday
Flowers went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, one walk and one run scored Sunday in the 7-1 win over the Red Sox.
Flowers got the Braves on the board in the second inning with a three-run blast. In just 15 games this season, the 32-year-old is batting .286 with two homers and eight RBI. Flowers figures to continue sharing the catching duties with Kurt Suzuki moving forward.
More News
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: On base three times Tuesday•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Swats first homer of season Monday•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Returns from DL on Friday•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Could return next weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...