Flowers went 4-for-4 with two solo home runs Friday against the Rockies.

Flowers accounted for half of the offense in the series opener, but it wasn't enough to get the job done. He left the yard in the sixth and ninth innings, boosting his home-run total to three on the season. The 33-year-old backstop is hitting .378 with four extra-base hits and four RBI over 13 contests in 2019.

