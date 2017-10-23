The Braves exercised their 2018 contract option on Tyler Flowers on Monday.

Flowers had a solid showing during the 2017 season. Over 99 games he hit .281/.378/.445 and logged 49 RBI, one shy of his career-high mark of 50. In addition to picking up his 2018 option, the Braves reported that Flowers underwent arthroscopic debridement surgery on his left wrist in early October. Fortunately, it seems to have been a minor procedure as the team expects him to be in full health once spring training rolls around.