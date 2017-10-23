Braves' Tyler Flowers: Has 2018 option picked up
The Braves exercised their 2018 contract option on Tyler Flowers on Monday.
Flowers had a solid showing during the 2017 season. Over 99 games he hit .281/.378/.445 and logged 49 RBI, one shy of his career-high mark of 50. In addition to picking up his 2018 option, the Braves reported that Flowers underwent arthroscopic debridement surgery on his left wrist in early October. Fortunately, it seems to have been a minor procedure as the team expects him to be in full health once spring training rolls around.
More News
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...