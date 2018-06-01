Braves' Tyler Flowers: Heads to bench Friday
Flowers is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Nationals.
Flowers is hitting .276/.417/.466 in 58 at-bats this season but will get his second breather in the last four games Friday. Kurt Suzuki will catch and bat fifth against Stephen Strasburg and the Nationals.
